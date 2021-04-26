Texas House gives initial OK to sweeping legislation that seeks to fix power grid failures: Report

Senate Bill 3 was created in response to statewide power outages in February amid deadly winter storms that plunged Texans into cold and darkness for days

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas House on Sunday gave preliminary approval to a sweeping bill aimed at shoring up the State’s electric supply system and infrastructure.

Senate Bill 3 was created in response to statewide power outages in February amid deadly winter storms that plunged millions of Texans into cold and darkness for days, according to a report from KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

“We all know exactly what this bill is,” said Rep. Chris Paddie, R-Marshall, author of the House version of the reform measure.

Paddie said the bill targets “the systematic failures from wellhead to light switch to try to address three main buckets: oversight and accountability, communication failures, which we saw throughout the system, and weatherization.”

SB 3 would require certain infrastructure upgrades to prepare for extreme weather, seek to improve oversight of the state’s electricity supply chain and create a statewide emergency alert system in the event of power outages in the future, the Statesman reported.

“I don’t think it is acceptable for us to leave this session not having passed this bill and these reforms,” Paddie said.

According to the report, some energy experts and advocates have criticized the legislation, saying that it does not go far enough to prevent a future power crisis, particularly in ensuring weatherization of the natural gas supply chain.

Among numerous provisions, the bill would require weatherization at certain gas supply chain facilities — those identified through the supply chain mapping process called for in the bill. This electric supply chain mapping would identify critical natural gas infrastructure necessary to maintain electricity service, the Statesman reported.

SB 3 has overgone several changes in committee and added 12 floor amendments since it left the Senate.

If legislators give final approval to the bill on Monday, it will head back to the Senate where members must decide whether to accept changes made in the House.