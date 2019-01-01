Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Skyrocketing property taxes and school funding are just two of the many issues residents can expect state leaders to tackle when the 86th Texas Legislative Session convenes in January.

A new year brings a new Texas legislature and hundreds of potential laws that will be on the table.

According to State Representative of District 32 Todd Hunter, the upcoming legislative session will mainly be a finance session, and school funding will be at the top of the list.

"Also we're going to be looking at emergency management, hurricane effects. We've had schools like Port Aransas that collapsed. They transferred students to Flour Bluff and Corpus Christi. How do you fund that? Do they get the correct revenue? What do you do about testing?" Hunter said.

Hunter will serve his 10th term serving in the Texas legislature. Hunter believes his seniority will benefit the Coastal Bend area and the issues that are important for growth.

Property tax relief will be another big issue for Hunter.

"If we are going to look at school funding, let's look at property taxes. What about appraisals? Is it old terminology? We've got to let people buy a home and stay in a home and not give it up because taxes are so high," Hunter said.

Suicide prevention and education are other topics Hunter will be pushing.

"I've had a lot of folks come to me on that. Also going to be looking at a lot of issues regarding anti-domestic violence, anti-human trafficking. That will be an area I will be looking at, the hurricane issues, the wind vs. water is looked at, some of the areas of the state had flooding issues, we had wind issues," Hunter said.

The Texas Legislative Session begins Jan. 8.

