Texas leaders respond to the riots at the U.S. Capitol

Area members of congress who were in the U.S. Capitol at the time it was breached react to the chaos.

TEXAS, USA — Congressman Vicente Gonzalez released a statement on Twitter saying lawmakers were told to stay in place, and began hearing popping noises.

They were also escorted out by capitol police when the doors to the chamber itself were breached.

Representative Gonzalez said he was hunkered down in a safe location.

As we were leaving, in an act of domestic terrorism, the doors to the chamber itself were breeched. For now I’m still hunkered down in what appears to be a safe location. When our Capitol is secured I will return to the chamber to fulfill our constitutional duty. (2/2) — Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (@RepGonzalez) January 6, 2021

Congressman Michael Cloud was also in the house chamber at the time and said he continues to pray for our nation's capitol. He encourages everyone to pray for law enforcement there who are "taking the brunt of this senseless violence."

Earlier, Congressman Cloud sent out a statement saying he was planning to object to the electors that were supposed to be certified today.

Thank you all who are praying for our nation’s capital at this time.



We are safe, but please pray for our Capitol Police who are taking the brunt of this senseless violence. — Congressman Michael Cloud (@RepCloudTX) January 6, 2021

Governor Greg Abbott came out with a statement on today's mob attack, saying this is "peaceful protest is a core tenant of the United States constitution; violence and mayhem are not. The violence and mayhem must stop."

"America is founded on the rule of law, and the law enforcement officers working to restore order at the united states capitol must be heeded."

