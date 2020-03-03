SAN ANTONIO — The Associated Press is projecting Tuesday night that President Donald Trump will win the GOP Texas primary in the race for President.

KENS 5

Meanwhile, after two candidates dropped out days before Super Tuesday, Texans voted on the smallest field of Democratic presidential candidates yet. Pete Buttigieg dropped out Sunday and Amy Klobuchar dropped out Monday, leaving only five Democrats in the race.

Those include former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, billionaire Mike Bloomberg, and Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. Other candidates may appear on the ballot if they did not meet the December 10 deadline to remove their names from the ballot.

When early voting started in Texas on Feb. 18, former Vice President Joe Biden was faltering after weak showings in Iowa and New Hampshire. But on Saturday, after early voting ended in Texas, his campaign roared back to life with a dominant performance in South Carolina. Now he’s considered a frontrunner again.

A Texas Tribune poll released back on February 14 showed Senator Bernie Sanders with a healthy lead in Texas. But, much has changed since then and there has been no polling since Biden's win in South Carolina and since the two other moderate candidates announced they were suspending their campaigns.

Here is a breakdown of candidates still campaigning for President on Super Tuesday:

AP Photo

Joe Biden

Last serving as vice-president during the Obama administration, Biden became the fifth youngest senator in U.S. History in 1972 and went on to serve Delaware from 1973 to 2009, the most time served as senator in the state’s history.

During his time as vice-president, Biden had a crucial role in the establishment of the Affordable Health Care Act and hopes to build on the program with the inclusion of a public option if elected president. He also plans to lower drug costs by forcing pharmaceutical companies to negotiate with Medicare and allowing consumers to import drugs from other countries.



Biden is against Medicare for All, which will make the government the country’s main health insurance provider and is heavily supported by Democratic candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. He has criticized the proposal for being too expensive.

Establishing policies to reduce climate change is another key focal point of Biden’s platform. He joins Sanders and Warren in supporting the New Green Deal, which aims to make the U.S. a 100% clean energy economy no later than 2050. Biden

AP Photo

Bernie Sanders

Sanders was inducted into Congress as a Vermont senator in 2007 and is an Independent caucusing with the Democrats. He has distinguished himself as a voice for progressive socialist policies in the U.S. and has garnered immense support from Hispanic, African-American and young voters.

His platform proposes more taxation on income earners in the top 1% and federal legislation that will cutoff corporate influence on public policy while providing more economic support for low- and middle-income individuals.

Sanders supports tuition-free public education for undergraduate students by shifting tuition costs to both the federal and state-level government through his College for All Act and allowing Pell grants to cover non-tuition fees.

Sanders is a co-sponsor for the Medicare for All bill that seeks to establish a single-payer, universal healthcare program and eliminate the need for private insurers. The comprehensive coverage would also expand Medicare to include services like substance abuse treatment and more insurance for senior citizens and those with disabilities.

He wants to expand social security to provide more coverage for low-income senior citizens and those with disabilities through a tax on households with incomes of $250,000 or higher. He also plans to eliminate homelessness through free public housing.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks to supporters during a town hall in San Antonio, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AP

Elizabeth Warren

A former law professor and member of the U.S. Senate since 2012, Warren is recognized as an economics expert and helped to set up the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau during the Obama Administration.

Warren is on a mission to close the wealth gap and give more economic power to the working class through the installment of multiple programs with the potential to dramatically impact public health care, education and taxation in the United States.

She promises to cancel student loan debt for most borrowers on day one of her presidency. She is an advocate for free public college and reformation of the K-12 public school system through increased funding and an emphasis on bringing quality education to districts serving low-income neighborhoods.

Establishing a wealth tax is another big focal point of Warren’s platform. Her Ultra-Millionaire tax would place a 2% tax on every dollar of net worth above $50 million and a 6% tax on every dollar of net worth above $1 billion. Warren has also presented other taxes and economic policies designed to weaken the influence of large corporations, specifically those in the technology and pharmaceutical industries.

Warren is a proponent of the Affordable Care Act and plans to transition the U.S. to a universal healthcare system during her first term with Medicare for all. She said additions to the plan will lower prescription drug costs, bring more coverage options to older Americans and improve Medicaid services.

Mike Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a self-made billionaire, philanthropist and three-time former mayor of New York City. He served America’s largest metropolitan area for more than 12 years, including during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Gun safety, affordable health care and re-establishing the U.S. as a leader in environmental advocacy have been the key focal points of his campaign.

Bloomberg supports the Democratic party’s vision of a United States that is 100% powered by clean energy resourses. He plans to reach this goal by increasing regulation on the fossil fuel industry and taking away their tax incentives in order to give benefits to alternative energy companies.

He also intends to rejoin the Paris Agreement renewing U.S. involvement in solving the global climate crisis and to provide more government financial support for the rehabilitation of communities greatly impacted by climate change and pollution. Bloomberg hopes to make zero-emissions vehicles, such as electric cars, more affordable for all Americans and to invest in more local and regional public transit systems.

A supporter of the Affordable Care Act, Bloomberg wants to create a public option that is administrated by the federal government but funded by customer premiums while allowing citizens to keep their private insurance plans. His solution also aims to cap health care prices, ban surprise medical bills from out-of-network doctors in an emergency and create a more competitive pharmaceutical market.

Presidential candidate and U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) appears on the "Mornings with Maria" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

AP

Tulsi Gabbard

In 2002, Gabbard was elected to the Hawaii House of Representatives. Gabbard served in a field medical unit of the Hawaii Army National Guard in Iraq from 2004 to 2005 and was deployed to Kuwait from 2008 to 2009 as Army Military Police platoon leader. She was a vice chair of the Democratic National Committee from 2013 to 2016, when she resigned to endorse Senator Bernie Sanders for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination.

Gabbard supports a Medicare for All health care plan she calls "Single Payer Plus" and strengthening Roe v. Wade by codifying it into federal law. She co-sponsored the Family Act for paid family and medical leave and endorsed universal basic income.

Until 2004 she voted and lobbied against same-sex marriage in Hawaii. She publicly apologized for those positions in 2012. She apologized again after launching her presidential campaign in 2019. She opposes military interventionism and has called herself a "hawk" on terrorism. Her decision to meet Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and her skeptical approach to two claims that he had used chemical weapons were controversial.

(From Wikipedia)

On the Republican side, President Trump is expected to easily win his party's nomination, despite a few other candidates appearing on the ballot.

RELATED: 5 things to watch for on Super Tuesday

RELATED: Texas Primary: Crowded field of Democrats vying for U.S. Senate nomination

RELATED: Texas Primary: Race for Texas Congressional District 23 heats up

RELATED: Texas Primary: Candidates on both sides seeking Sheriff Salazar's job