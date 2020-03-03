SAN ANTONIO — Governor Greg Abbott congratulated Senator John Cornyn Tuesday night after early returns showed him with a strong lead over his opponents for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate.

Meanwhile, large number of Democrats are hoping for the chance at the nomination for U.S. Senator from Texas and there is no clear winner yet. Sen. Cornyn will be defending his seat against the winner. Back in 2018, Senator Ted Cruz held on to his seat after a strong challenge from Beto O'Rourke, who won more support in the solidly red state that the last several Democrat challengers for U.S. Senate.

The best-known of the Democrats running this time around is MJ Hegar, who served in the Air Force for 12 years. She tops a recent Texas Tribune poll of candidates at 22 percent, the only candidate to achieve double digits.

Click here for the full results of the Texas Tribune/UT Austin poll.

Another candidate expected to do well is Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez, who co-founded Workers Defense Project in 2006. She also made headlines when actor Alec Baldwin tweeted his support of her and asked his followers to donate to her campaign.

The other Democrats running for the seat include:

A few Republicans are also challenging Senator Cornyn for the nomination. They include:

