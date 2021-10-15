Gov. Greg Abbott adds 'higher education improvements' to special session agenda

The third special session of the Texas Legislature is scheduled to end on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is related to a bill on COVID-19 vaccine mandates that passed the Texas House on Oct. 14.

With just a few days remaining in the third special session, Gov. Greg Abbott has added another item to lawmakers' agenda.

The governor's office announced on Friday that Abbott sent a message to the secretary of the Texas Senate and the chief clerk of the Texas House of Representatives identifying "legislation to improve higher education" as an additional item for the third special session.

The session began on Sept. 20 and is scheduled to end on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Lawmakers have been busy this week as the clock ticks down on the special session.

On Thursday, the Texas House passed a bill that would require transgender student-athletes to play on sports teams based on the sex assigned at or near their birth. The Senate is set to discuss that bill on Friday.

The Senate is also set to take up a bill concerning the governor's executive order banning Texas entities from requiring a COVID-19 vaccination from employees and customers. That bill passed the State Affairs committee Thursday.