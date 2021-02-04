There's a bill seeking to ban the use of Hypnosis in criminal trials

"Quite frankly, Hypnosis is a junk science," State Senator Chuy Hinojosa said.

TEXAS, USA — State Senator Chuy Hinojosa has a bill before the Senate Jurisprudence Committee which is seeking to ban the use of Hypnosis in criminal trials.

"Quite frankly, Hypnosis is a junk science," Hinojosa said.



Hinojosa is part of an effort that is trying to ban the practice of Hypnosis. He has filed Senate Bill 281 to try and make the testimony of a person inadmissible in court if it was obtained through Hypnosis.

"Just to let you know what’s really going on with Hypnosis, we convicted, wrongfully convicted 20 people who were innocent by using Hypnosis and we’re trying to do away with it and label it junk science that cannot be used in a criminal trial against the defendant," he said.



Senator Hinojosa is the vice chairman of the Senate Jurisprudence Committee. That committee recently heard testimony about the merits of Hypnosis being used in criminal trials.

"There is no scientific evidence that Hypnosis should be relied upon to uncover an accurate and detailed memory of the past," Assistant Professor Joseph Dunsmoor with the Department Of Psychiatry at UT Austin said.



San Patricio County District Attorney Sam Smith said in his 30 plus years of practicing law, he’s never been involved with a case that used Hypnosis. But he said it could be valuable tool.

"The bill as it’s presently crafted, I think it’s too broad," Smith said. "I understand there may be some concern about eyewitness testimony developed through Hypnosis.”



He said Hypnosis could be used as long as it was corroborated with other evidence. He feels that Senate Bill 281 may help to keep testimony out of criminal cases which may or should be admissible.

Senator Hinojosa said that he is working to refine the bill and hopes to soon bring it to a vote before his fellow committee members.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.