AUSTIN, Texas — As Texas leaders like Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick gear up for their inauguration on Tuesday, so is the rest of Austin.
Here's a list of events taking place across the city on Texas' Inauguration Day:
Inaugural Prayer Service
9 a.m.
First Baptist Church
901 Trinity St.
Oath of Office Ceremony
11 a.m.
Texas State Capitol, North Steps
1100 Congress Ave.
Inaugural Barbeque
12:30 p.m.
Texas State Capitol Grounds
1100 Congress Ave.
Texas Inaugural Ball with music by Aaron Watson and George Strait
8 p.m.
Palmer Events Center
900 Barton Springs Rd.
