AUSTIN, Texas — As Texas leaders like Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick gear up for their inauguration on Tuesday, so is the rest of Austin.

Here's a list of events taking place across the city on Texas' Inauguration Day:

Inaugural Prayer Service

9 a.m.

First Baptist Church

901 Trinity St.

Oath of Office Ceremony

11 a.m.

Texas State Capitol, North Steps

1100 Congress Ave.

Inaugural Barbeque

12:30 p.m.

Texas State Capitol Grounds

1100 Congress Ave.

Texas Inaugural Ball with music by Aaron Watson and George Strait

8 p.m.

Palmer Events Center

900 Barton Springs Rd.

RELATED:

19-gun salute, military flyover to honor Abbott, Patrick's inauguration

Gov. Greg Abbott holds joint news conference with Lt. Gov. Patrick and Speaker Bonnen regarding legislative session

Senate gavels in without Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, elects Watson to Pro Tem

Willie Nelson and George Strait play their first-ever duet

George Strait to join Governor for meet-and-greet in Rockport