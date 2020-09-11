Corpus Christi residents respond to the 2020 Presidential Election prediction

While supporters in red continue to make their voices heard, those in blue are celebrating.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As citizens across the country continued to respond to the announcement of president-elect Joe Biden, Coastal Bend organizations shared their reactions.

Group members from the Coastal Bend Republicans and Latinos for Trump parked at Sunrise Mall in Corpus Christi and held a rally in support of President Donald Trump.

"We want to keep the moral up," said Veronica Sanchez-Gonzalez, a Corpus Christi resident.

Flags were held up by group members, along with signs and clothing attire, with the hope of sending a message.

"We don't believe that the election is over," said Suzanne Guggenheim, the president of the Coastal Bend Republican organization.

Their biggest argument was the vote count, many said they want a recount to be sure the numbers are correct.

After Biden was announced as the president-elect, Trump's campaign team said they would be filing a lawsuit to challenge election officials in several battleground states.

"As long as it is fair and square, we just want to be sure that the election goes to the one that has gathered the most votes of the citizens of this country," said Guggenheim.

While supporters in red continued to make their voices heard, those in blue were celebrating. The Nueces County Tejano Democrats organization held a caravan Saturday evening. The group honked their horns to show their support for the candidate that was projected as the winner of the race.

However, Trump supporters said the race isn't over until all votes are counted, or recounted, and lawsuits are settled.

"Here all the way down in South Texas, how concerned we feel, how involved we are and how committed we are to stand by our president until the last vote is counted," said Guggenheim.

