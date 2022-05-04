U.S. congressman asks Biden administration to revoke American visas of Mexican politicians who side with Russia

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez is calling out members of the Mexican congress for their support of Russia--asking that they be denied entry into the U.S.

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez is looking to revoke the American visas of Mexican politicians who recently formed a Mexico-Russia friendship committee.

That happened right after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Now there have been a number of sanctions levied against Russia because of the war -- but now congressman Gonzalez told 3News that 25 members of the Mexican congress have joined up with Russia to form the committee.

Gonzalez is calling out those members of the Mexican congress for their support of Russia--asking that they be denied entry into the U.S.

"Many of these members enjoy traveling to United States," Gonzalez said "Some of them have investments here in our Country and they deposit their money in American banks and I don't think they deserve the privilege to travel, deposit, or invest in the United States if they stand with Russia."

Gonzalez has written to the Biden Administration, making his plea to revoke the visas for those individuals.

