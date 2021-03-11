U.S. Rep. Gohmert denies helping plan Jan. 6 events at Capitol

"It's absolutely dishonest to say 'insurrection' when not a single person has been charged with insurrection," said Gohmert.

TYLER, Texas — While he says the people who broke into the nation’s Capitol building on Jan. 6 should be punished, U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, doesn’t use the word “insurrection” to describe what happened that day.

“We know that virtually every Democrat has referred to it as an ‘insurrection,’ but as (Attorney General) Merrick Garland admits, they haven’t charged anybody with insurrection,” he said. “It’s absolutely dishonest to say ‘insurrection’ when not a single person has been charged with insurrection.

The congressman spoke to the News-Journal after Rolling Stone published an article in which anonymous sources who spoke to the magazine said “multiple members of Congress” — including Gohmert — “were intimately involved in planning both (former President Donald) Trump’s efforts to overturn his election loss and the Jan. 6 events that turned violent.”

Gohmert denies those allegations and said he didn’t participate in planning what happened in Washington, D.C., on Jan 6.