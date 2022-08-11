Uvalde County voted in favor of Gov. Abbott on Election Day

Voters also favored the Republican opponent to Sen. Roland Gutierrez.

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas — Republican incumbent Greg Abbott has won re-election against Democrat Beto O'Rourke in the Nov. 8 midterm election.

In Uvalde County, voters also were in favor of Abbott, where, as of Tuesday evening, 22% had cast their ballot for Abbott over O'Rourke.

According Austin American-Statesman and KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski, "the state's deadliest mass school shooting happened five months ago and sparked calls for change in Texas government and gun reform."

However, in the final votes for the county, it was 60 to 30% in favor of Abbott.

Abbott's win means he will begin his third term as governor.

Also in Uvalde County, KVUE's Tony Plohetski reported that since the Robb Elementary shooting, Sen. Roland Gutierrez stated that he has advocated for the victims' families and gun reform. Gutierrez plans to keep his districtwide seat even through the county supported his Republican opponent.

The deadly elementary school shooting took the lives of 19 children and two teachers in May.

