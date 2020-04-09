Vote 2020: Nueces County prepares for Nov. Election, mail-in voting

For those who would rather hand deliver their mail in ballot, there will be a way to do that, too.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — As the presidential election inches closer, a lot of attention has been on mail-in voting and who can do so due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Texas is one of the handful of states that has not opened up mail-in ballots to any voter. Still, election officials expect a larger number of people voting by mail.

Nueces County Clerk Kara Sands said her office is prepared for the influx.

"We are always ready, yes, we have seen an increase," said Sands.

She is talking about the number of phone calls her office is fielding from folks interested in mailing in their vote this time around versus going to the polls in person.

"You can get an application by calling my office and we will mail you an application, you can go online and get an application, but you have to apply," said Sands.

She stresses that folks must apply and that the traditional rules are in place, keeping just anyone from casting a ballot by mail.

"To qualify, 65 years of age or older. If you have a physical disability that prevents you from entering the polling location and doing so that would injure yourself or others, also if you are going to be out of the County for early voting or election day, or if you are confined to jail and haven't been fully convicted," said Sands.

Her staff is closely verifying each application after Sands said they have already received duplicates.

She understands the fear some people might have about voting in person. She said precautions taken at the polls during the run-off election back in July proves her team is prepared to keep voters safe in November.

"I will say this, I am so proud of my team that worked during the run-off because we did not have one case as a result of the election," said Sands.

To put in perspective just how many people are expected to mail in their votes, Sands said her office has received about 11,000 applications that they have processed since January; 5,000 since July and there's still time to submit one.

She said they are on track to surpassing the number of ballots mailed out in Nueces County for the 2016 election, which was roughly 10,000.

"If you don't qualify for mail-in ballot we are going to do everything we can to keep you safe," said Sands.

Sands admits there are always concerns when dealing with mail-in ballots. The biggest one -- voter fraud.

"In Nueces County, we've had convictions of voter fraud," said Sands.

There has also been discussion about the U.S. Postal Service and whether votes will get in on time.

"I've been working with our post master general since January to alleviate the issues that we always kind of had issues with, like we will receive ballots a week later, yet they have been post mark on time, that's a shame. We've had sit downs with him, what's going on here we need to get this fixed."

For those who would rather hand deliver their mail-in ballot, there will be a way to do that, too.

"As soon as you vote, you can hand deliver it to my office," said Sands.

Sands said during the two Sundays of early voting, they will have a place set up outside the courthouse as a curbside drop off location.

Still, no one else can deliver it for you and you will have to show identification.

The deadline to apply for mail-in voting is October 23rd.