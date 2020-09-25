'Prepare': The key to getting through the voting process this election season

There's word that there could be long lines and it could take up to 20 minutes for some people to cast their ballots. With that in mind, we put it to the test.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Here at 3News, we are getting you ready for voting in the upcoming general election. Our reports have included advice from election officials who stress preparation as the key to getting through the process quicker.

Our Rudy Trevino set out to prove that point by getting two volunteers to cast a mock ballot while being timed.

Melinda Adame is a first time voter, while Donald Downey has seen his way through a few elections in his life. Unlike Downey, Adame was at a slight disadvantage today.

"I've never seen a ballot before in my life," Adame said.

She's not alone. There are a lot of folks who'll be voting for the first time on November 3, and many may feel as she did -- a bit hesitant and somewhat intimidated by the process.

There's word that there could be long lines and it could take up to 20 minutes for some people to cast their ballots. With that in mind, we thought to put it to the test.

With a cotton swab in hand, Adame took that giant first step towards exercising her right as an American to vote. It took her about seven minutes.

Then, it was Downey's turn to vote and we again started the clock. Like the voting pro he is, he flung that cotton swab every which way, clicking from one candidate to the next and from one race to another. It took him just over four minutes.

Both of our volunteers, all the more wiser, all the more ready to take on the ballot box.

"Prepare, prepare," Downey said. "Don't go in there thinking your gonna make up your mind when you get there cause it can get a little nerve wracking."

"It's actually something we all should do," Adame said. "We are America. All our votes count."

