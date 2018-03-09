CENTRAL TEXAS — Another election season is upon us and many of you may be wondering where you can vote.

To make things a little easier on you this 2018 voting season, we have created a list of places you can vote in your county.

Early voting will begin on Oct. 22 and will end on Nov. 2. Election Day is Nov. 6.

Early voting and voting day locations with their corresponding precincts for each county will be as follows:

BASTROP COUNTY

Early Voting Locations:

​​​​​Bastrop Courthouse Annex Building

Smithville City Hall

Cedar Creek United Methodist Church

Elgin Public Library

Election Day Locations:

1001: Bastrop County WCID #2 Building in Bastrop

1002: First Baptist Church in Bastrop

1003: First Baptist Church Newest Expansion 915 in Bastrop

1004: Bastrop County Pct. 1 Road Barn in Bastrop

2005: Smithville City Hall in Smithville

2006: Lake Thunderbird Community Center in Smithville

2007: Rosanky Community Center in Rosanky

2008: Heart of the Pines VFD in Smithville

2009: Calvary Baptist Church in Bastrop

2010: Paige Community Center in Paige

2011: Bastrop Fire Department Station #3 in Bastrop

3012: Hills Prairie Baptist Church in Bastrop

3013: Red Rock Community Center in Red Rock

3014: Bluebonnet VFD #2 in Cedar Creek

3015: Cedar Creek United Methodist Church in Cedar Creek

3016: Wyldwood Baptist Church in Cedar Creek

4017: Elgin Public Library in Elgin

4018: Elgin Public Library in Elgin

4019: Family Worship Center in Elgin

4020: New Life Baptist Fellowship in Elgin

4021: Faith Lutheran Church in McDade

BLANCO

Early Voting Locations:

Blanco County Courthouse Annex

Blanco County South Annex

Election Day Locations:

102: Blanco Masonic Hall in Blanco County

201: Good Shepard Catholic Church in Johnson City

302: Courthouse Annex, Hobbs Room in Johnson City

303: Commissioners Barn in Round Mountain

304: St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Cypress Mill

401: South County Annex in Blanco County

BURNET

Early Voting Locations:

Burnet County Courthouse in Burnet

Marble Falls Courthouse South Annex in Marble Falls

First United Methodist Church in Marble Falls

Election Day Locations:

1: First Lutheran Church in Burnet

2: The Main Courthouse in Burnet

3: Grace United Methodist Church in Granite Shoals

4: Spicewood Community Center in Spicewood

5: Silver Creek Community Center in Burnet

6: Smithwick Community Center in Marble Falls

7: Cassie Subdivision Community Center in Burnet

8: Hoover Valley Volunteer Fire Department in Burnet

9: Highland Haven Community Center in Highland Haven

10: Iglesia Bautista Church Hall in Bertram

11: Naruna Church Building in Lampasas

12: Bertram Library in Bertram

13: Joppa Fellowship Hall in Joppa

14: Lake Victor Community Center in Burnet

15: Briggs Community Center in Briggs

16: Oakalla Community Center in Oakalla

17: Courthouse North Annex in Burnet

18: Granite Shoals Fire Station in Granite Shoals

19: Marble Falls Courthouse Annex in Marble Falls

20: Church of Christ in Marble Falls

CALDWELL

Early Voting Locations:

Scott Annex Building in Lockhart

Election Day Locations:

100,101,111,408: First Lockhart Baptist Church in Lockhart

103,400,412: City Hall Glosserman Basement in Lockhart

102,104: VFW Post 8927 Hall in Lockhart

204,205: McMahan Women’s Club in McMahan

201,202,203,206: Luling Civic Center in Luling

301: Three Rivers Community Center in Martindale

118,302: Maxwell Fire Station in Maxwell

303: Uhland Community Church in Uhland

305: Fentress Community Church in Fentress

105,109,110,401,407: St. Mark’s Catholic Church Hall in Lockhart

108,402,409: St. Mary’s Catholic Church Hall in Lockhart

306,404,405: Lytton Springs Chisholm Trail Fire and Rescue

FAYETTE

Early Voting Locations:

Fayette County Courthouse in La Grange

Election Day Locations:

01 East: La Grange Church of Christ

01 North: La Grange City Hall Council Chambers

01 West: St. Paul Lutheran Church Educational in Rutersville

2: Rutersville Hermann Sons Hall in Rutersville

3: Ellinger Fire Station in Ellinger

4: Fayetteville Community Center in Fayetteville

5: Minssen's Store in Willow Springs

6: St. John’s Lutheran Church in Warrenton

7: Round Top Courthouse in Round Top

8: Carmine Volunteer Fire Department Building in Carmine

9: Waldeck Lutheran Church Annex in Nechanitz

10: Holy Cross Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall in Warda

11: St. Michael's Evangelical Lutheran Church Educational Building in Winchester

12: St. Peter & Paul Parish Church Hall in Plum

13: New United Baptist Church in West Point

14: Muldoon Baptist Church in Muldoon

15: Cistern Parish Hall in Cistern

16: Flatonia Civic Center in Flatonia

17: Praha Community Hall in Praha

20: Hostyn Catholic Church Parish Hall in Hostyn

21: Swiss Alp Farm Bureau building in Swiss Alp

22: Ammannsville KJT Hall in Ammannsville

23: Holman Parish Hall in Holman

24: Dubina Community Hall in Dubina

25: County Building in Schulenburg

26: New Bethel Baptist Fellowship Hall in Mullins Prairie

GILLESPIE

Early Voting Locations:

County Courthouse in Fredericksburg

Election Day Locations:

1: Gillespie County Extension building in Fredericksburg

2: County Courthouse in Fredericksburg

3: EMS building in Fredericksburg

4: Girl Scout Cabin in Fredericksburg

5: Harper Fire Station in Harper

6: Stonewall Volunteer Fire Station in Stonewall

7: Farm Bureau Insurance Hall in Fredericksburg

8: Willow City Fire Station in Willow City

9: Doss Community Center in Doss

10: One Quilt Place Studio in Fredericksburg

12: Fath Baptist Church in Fredericksburg

13: Disabled American Veteran building in Fredericksburg

15: Tierra Linda Fire Station in Kerrville

HAYS

Early Voting Locations:

Government Center Conference Room in San Marcos

Election Day Locations:

110: New Life Christian Center in San Marcos

111,112: Dunbar Center in San Marcos

113: Live Oaks/Hays County Health Department in San Marcos

120: San Marcos Housing, CM Allen Homes in San Marcos

125: Chapa Middle School in Kyle

127: Eikon Church in Kyle

129: City of Kyle Fire Station #2 in Kyle

221: ACC Hays Campus in Kyle

223: Kyle City Hall in Kyle

224: Buda City Hall in Buda

225: Hays County Precinct 2 Office in Kyle

226: Hays Hills Baptist Church in Buda

228: McCormick Middle School in Buda

229: County Line Special Utility District in Uhland

230,232,236,238: Southern Hills Church of Christ in Buda

234: Goforth Water Supply in Niederwald

301,315: First Baptist Church in San Marcos

316,317: Stone Brook Seniors in San Marcos

318,330,334: Crockett Elementary School in San Marcos

332: Travis Elementary School in San Marcos

333: Wimberley Community Center in Wimberley

335: Cypress Creek Church in Wimberley

336: Brookdale Horizon Bay at San Marcos in San Marcos

337: VFW Post 6441 Hall in Wimberley

339: Hays Fire Station #12 in San Marcos

413,414: Allenwood Homes in San Marcos

415: Fire Station #5 in San Marcos

416,417,418: Blanco Vista School in San Marcos

419,420,421: Wallace Middle School in Kyle

440: Henly Fire Station in Dripping Springs

441: Dripping Springs Church of Christ in Dripping Springs

442: Friendship Creekside Fellowship in Austin

443: Belterra Welcome Center in Austin

444: Sunset Canyon Baptist Church in Dripping Springs

447: Promiseland Church in San Marcos

449: DSISD Administration Office in Dripping Springs

LEE

Election Day Locations:

Blue United Methodist Church in Lexington

Dime Box VFD #1

Giddings VFD

Giddings Public Library

Lee County Sheriff's Office

Lincoln Community Hall

Tanglewood Baptist Church in

Wilson Boyd Prct. 3 Building

LLANO

Early Voting Locations:

Llano County Library

Kingsland Public Library

Horshoe Bay Property Owner's Association

Voting Day Locations:

101: Llano Ag and Health Building

102: Blue Lake Community Center

108: City Hall Civic Center in Sunrise Beach

109: Horseshoe Bay City Office

203: East Llano County Annex

204: Lakeshore Branch Library

205: First Baptist Burch in Tow, Texas

307: Kingsland Public Library

410: Llano County Library

MASON

Early Voting Locations:

Mason County Courthouse

Election Day Locations:

101: M. Beven Eckert Memorial Library in Mason

210: District courtroom upstairs in the Mason County Courthouse

302: Richard Eckert Civic Center

405: Commissioners Courtroom 1st floor of Mason County Courthouse

TRAVIS

This information is not available at this time. Please check back for updates.

WILLIAMSON

This information is not available at this time. Please check back for updates.

