Watch live: Voting rights activists, including Beto O'Rourke, begin march from Georgetown to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Beto O’Rourke and his voter outreach organization Powered by People are partnering with Rev. William Barber and the Poor People’s Campaign to host a “Selma to Montgomery”-style Texas march to demand federal voting rights protections.

The march started in Georgetown on Wednesday morning and will end at the Texas State Capitol in Austin on Saturday. This comes as state Democratic lawmakers continue their fight for voting rights in Washington, D.C.

The march mirrors the famed Selma to Montgomery march in 1965 that led to the passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act and countered voter suppression in the South.

According to a press release from Powered by People, "America finds itself at a crossroads once again as several Supreme Court rulings have gutted the Voting Rights Act, giving state legislatures across the country free rein to erect new barriers to the ballot box, particularly for Black and brown Americans."

The march is on. @BetoORourke & Rev. William Barber are leading demonstrators on a 27-mile, 4-day walk from Georgetown to the #Texas State Capitol in a Selma to Montgomery-style march to demand federal voting reform and combat what they call voter suppression efforts in TX. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/fbF6zEhjf7 — Bryce Newberry (@Bryce_Newberry) July 28, 2021

O'Rourke and Barber hope that this march can have a similar effect as the 1965 one and lead to the successful passage of another landmark federal voting rights bill for the nation.

Rev. Barber, O’Rourke, members of the clergy and voting rights activists from across the state held a prayer vigil in Georgetown Tuesday evening to kick off the march.