Can you register to vote in Texas with an out-of-state license but proof of address?

AUSTIN, Texas — Questions continue to come into our newsroom about voting and the election, so the KVUE Defenders are answering a few.

Question: "Can you register to vote with an out-of-state license but proof of a Texas address and other needed documents?"

Answer: New residents can register to vote right away. They don't need to wait until they get a Texas driver's license or identification card.

In many counties, such as Travis and Williamson counties, new residents can get their voter registration application online. You can also find the application on the Texas secretary of state's website.

Remember: The deadline to register to vote or have your voter registration application postmarked and in the mail is Monday, Oct. 5.

Question: "If someone moves to a new county, will the new county transfer the voter registration or do I have to vote in my former county?"

Answer: Voter registration does not automatically transfer when you move to a new county. The secretary of state's office says it's best to simply register to vote in the new county where you live as soon as possible.

Fill out an application and either send it in or hand-deliver it to your new county's voter registrar. The process takes about 30 days. Otherwise, you can still vote in your former county of residence if you are still currently registered there.

Question: "Can a college student living in their college town vote in that county or do they have to vote in their permanent home county?"

Answer: According to the secretary of state's office, anyone living outside of the county in which they are registered to vote must register in their current county of residence to be able to vote in that county or they can request a mail-in ballot from the county they are registered in.

Being away at college does qualify voters for ballot by mail. Otherwise, they can return to the county they are registered in to vote in-person during early voting or on Election Day.