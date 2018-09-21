CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke are meeting in the first of three hour-long debates Friday night in Dallas.

The debate begins at 6 p.m. and is being held at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

The topic of Fridays' debate is domestic policy and will be moderated by KXAS-NBC 5 reporter Julie Fine and Dallas Morning News political writer Gromer Jeffers.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII