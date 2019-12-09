HOUSTON — All of the top presidential candidates will share a debate stage, a setting that could make it harder to avoid skirmishes among the early front-runners. The other seven candidates, meanwhile, are under growing pressure to prove they're still in the race to take on President Donald Trump next November.
Watch an ABC live stream at 7 p.m. CDT of tonight's Democratic debate from Houston.
TAP here if you can't view the stream.
