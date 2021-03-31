Senate Bill 21 is designed to prevent repeat offenders from getting out and committing another crime after being released on a personal bond

A number of the people who oppose the Senate Bill said it’s too broad and lumps misdemeanor and felony cases together.

TEXAS, USA — State Senator Chuy Hinojosa has questions about a controversial bail reform bill that is backed by Republicans.

Senator Hinojosa is the vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Jurisprudence. He and other members of that committee have heard testimony on Senate Bill 21 which is designed to try and prevent violent repeat offenders from getting out and committing another crime after being released on a personal bond.

"I am here today to discuss the bail projects opposition to Senate Bill 21 which is a step backward in Texas’ progress to a more just criminal legal system and safer communities," Lauren Rosales, Texas Operations Manager for the Bail Project said.



The Bail Project is a group that provides free bail assistance to those who can’t afford a cash bond. Rosales was just one of many people who testified before the Senate jurisprudence committee about Senate Bill 21.

The bill seeks to prevent repeat offenders from being able to be released from jail on a personal recognizance bond.

”Certainly, there are some defendants who are violent and a threat to public safety," Hinojosa said. "They are to be kept in jail and denied a bond. I don’t have any issues or problems with that. My concern is more that we're taking away the discretion from the judges to be able to really ask the proper questions and make it a decision based on each individual person who comes before the judge on whether or not that person is indigent.”



Rosales believes that Senate Bill 21 will force many people to have to get a cash bond over simple mistakes they may have made in the past involving minor crimes. Mistakes that may keep them in jail because they don’t have the money to afford a cash bond.

"If an individual has had a failure to appear in the last two years, they wouldn’t be eligible for a personal recognizance bond and sometimes people intend to show up to court so they might be in the hospital; they could’ve been impacted by the recent winter storm," Rosales said.



A number of the people who oppose the Senate Bill said it’s too broad and lumps misdemeanor and felony cases together.

One possible result would be more people filling up our jails. Also, the bill would restrict charitable bail organizations like The Bail Project from posting bonds for felony offenders. It would also limit them from paying more than $2,000 in bail for each defendant they are asked to help.

"Shifting to cash bonds, it’s where we currently have a system where there are two individuals accused of the same thing, could have a very different access to due process and justice, simply based upon the amount of finance they have in their bank account," Rosales said.



Senator Hinojosa said this bail bond issue is still in committee after members had concerns and questions about the bill. He also said the bill is going to be re-written and another hearing will be held before the full Senate and House will vote on it.

By the way, the Governor and Lieutenant Governor have both said this is one of their priorities for the legislature.

