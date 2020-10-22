What to expect in the final presidential debate before the election

The debate features new rules for the candidates aimed to limit over-talking.

HOUSTON — The presidential election is now less than two weeks away.

The candidates will face off for the final time during the debate on Thursday night.

Things did not go well the last time President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden met in person.

The Commission on Presidential Debates came up with new rules for the candidates' next meeting on Thursday. Each candidate will get two minutes of uninterrupted speaking at the start of each 15-minute segment. The commission will enforce this by muting the non-speaking candidate’s microphone once his time is up.

Both mics will be turned after both have finished speaking for open discussion.

These are the topics the commission says will be covered during the final debate: Fighting COVID-19, American families, climate change, race in America, national security and leadership.

Former president Barack Obama campaigned on behalf of Biden Wednesday in Philadephia.

"Joe knows that the first job of the president is to keep us safe from all threats: foreign, domestic, or microscopic," Obama said.

Biden has not been seen in public this week. His campaign says he is preparing for Thursday night’s debate.

President Trump has been holding rallies in battleground states throughout the week.

"You know, if we win Pennsylvania, we win the whole thing," Trump said at a stop in Eerie, Penn. on Tuesday night.

The president made stops in North Carolina on Wednesday.