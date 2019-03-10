Election season is here, and this November you will be asked to vote on multiple statewide constitutional amendments, including State of Texas Proposition 8 and 4.

The State of Texas Proposition 8 amendment would create a flood infrastructure fund.

In Texas, we have been hit with heavy storms causing massive amounts of flooding damage recently, like hurricane Harvey and tropical depression Imelda.

If approved by voters, the fund would help with financing drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects. The money will be in a special fund in the state treasury from the general revenue fund.

6 News reporter Cole Johnson spoke with two local representatives, Representative Doc Anderson and Representative Hugh Shine, about the amendment and the November election.

Anderson said this proposition is kind of an injunction with the governor's overall plan.

"To try and improve that scenario and kind of be ready, if you would, for the next flood because there will be another one,” Anderson said.

“I suspect that it will pass as well, particularly since about 40 percent of the population in the state of Texas resides in the area that has been flooded the most,” Shine said.

The State of Texas Proposition 4 amendment is dealing with income taxes in the state of Texas.

It says the legislature may not impose a tax on the people's net incomes including an individual's share of partnership and unincorporated association income. If this were to pass, income tax would not come to Texas.

