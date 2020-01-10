x
Where you can drop off your vote in the Coastal Bend

It's important to note -- nobody can drop off your vote for you. You must also have a valid form of identification.

TEXAS, USA — Texas Governor Greg Abbott took steps today to ensure the security of Texas ballots.

In a proclamation issued today, Gov. Abbott is forcing county clerks to designate a single drop off location for mail in ballots.

Voting clerks will be allowed at that location to supervise in-person delivery of mail ballots at the designated location.

Those poll workers must act as if they are a serving at an early voting location.

Nueces County: Nueces County Courthouse, 901 Leopard St. Corpus Christi, TX 78401 Floor: 2nd Room: 201

Kleberg County: First floor of Kleberg County Courthouse, 700 E Kleberg Ave. Kingsville, TX 78363

Live Oak: 301 E Houston St. Room 8 in the annex

Jim Wells: Elections Office Suite 104, Jim Wells County Courthouse. 200 N. Almond, Alice, TX 78332

Jim Hogg: First floor of Courthouse: 102 E. Tilley / P.O. Box 878. Hebbronville, TX 78361

Duval County: County Elections Administration Office  

Brooks County: Election Administration Office 

Refugio County: County Elections Administration Office

Aransas County: 602 East Concho

San Patricio County: 410 West Market Street Election Office

