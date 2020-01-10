Where you can drop off your vote in the Coastal Bend

TEXAS, USA — Texas Governor Greg Abbott took steps today to ensure the security of Texas ballots.
In a proclamation issued today, Gov. Abbott is forcing county clerks to designate a single drop off location for mail in ballots.
Voting clerks will be allowed at that location to supervise in-person delivery of mail ballots at the designated location.
Those poll workers must act as if they are a serving at an early voting location.
Nueces County: Nueces County Courthouse, 901 Leopard St. Corpus Christi, TX 78401 Floor: 2nd Room: 201
Kleberg County: First floor of Kleberg County Courthouse, 700 E Kleberg Ave. Kingsville, TX 78363
Live Oak: 301 E Houston St. Room 8 in the annex
Jim Wells: Elections Office Suite 104, Jim Wells County Courthouse. 200 N. Almond, Alice, TX 78332
Jim Hogg: First floor of Courthouse: 102 E. Tilley / P.O. Box 878. Hebbronville, TX 78361
Duval County: County Elections Administration Office
Brooks County: Election Administration Office
Refugio County: County Elections Administration Office
Aransas County: 602 East Concho
San Patricio County: 410 West Market Street Election Office