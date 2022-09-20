National Voter Registration Day: Where you can register to vote in Corpus Christi

To help citizens who may not know how to register to vote or may have questions about the process, Texas Rising will host three voter registration events Tuesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sept. 20 is National Voter Registration Day, a great reminder for citizens to get registered to vote or to make sure their registration is valid.

To help citizens who may not know how to register to vote or may have questions about the process, Texas Rising will host three voter registration events Tuesday in Corpus Christi.

Young organizers with the group will be at Texas A&M University at Corpus Christi, Del Mar College, and Downtown Corpus Christi "engaging their community, educating them on voter registration, and promoting civic action and responsibility."

Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

6300 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78412

Del Mar College

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

2901 Ayers St, Corpus Christi, TX 78404

Community Event, Downtown Corpus Christi

621 N Chaparral St (Parking Lot next to Fresco)

Time: 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Residents can also fill out a voter registration form online print it, sign it, and mail it to the voter registrar in the county where the person resides. Forms have to be in by the voter registration deadline, which is Oct. 11.

In 2019, Texas Rising, who focuses their efforts on young voters, registered the second-highest number of voters of any group in the entire country, totaling 2,600 in a single day, the group said.

