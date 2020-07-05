CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good news for swimmers, Collier Pool is opening tomorrow and the Corpus Christi Natatorium will be opening Monday, May 11. The pools will be by reservation only and you must reserve space 24 hours in advance.

New Hours of Operation & Reservation System

Opening Friday, May 8, 2020: Collier Pool, located at 3801 Harris Dr., will be accepting reservations for Monday to Friday from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.; Saturday to Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Opening Monday, May 11, 2020: Corpus Christi Natatorium, located at 3202 Cabaniss Parkway, will be accepting reservations for Monday to Friday, from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.; Saturday to Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Reservations

Reservations can be made by calling 361-232-1989 or by sending an email to aquatics@cctexas.com . Reservations may be made 24 hours in advance and reserve up to three (3) days. Drop-in swimmers will be allowed if swim lanes are available.

. Reservations may be made 24 hours in advance and reserve up to three (3) days. Drop-in swimmers will be allowed if swim lanes are available. Reservation times will start at the top of the hour. Six lanes will be available per hour.

Collier Pool Reservation Time Slots Monday–Friday: 5:00 am, 6:00 am, 7:00 am, 8:00 am; 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm. Saturday & Sunday: 10:00 am, 11:00 am, 12:00 pm

Corpus Christi Natatorium Time Slots Monday–Friday: 5:00 am, 6:00 am, 7:00 am, 8:00 am; 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm. Saturday & Sunday: 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm.

Reservations will be for 45-minute workout intervals from the start of the hour. Patrons will be required to exit the pool 15 minutes prior to the next reservation time to allow for cleaning and access for the next swimmers.

Additional Guidelines

Locker rooms will not be available. Please come ready to swim and leave without changing.

No lane sharing, swimmers must stay in their reserved/assigned lane.

Patrons to adhere to the 6 feet of physical distancing on the pool deck.

For more information about our swimming pools and programs, visit their website or call 361-826-1749 or 361-826-PLAY.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: