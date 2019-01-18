CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port Aransas Tour of Homes, January 26, 2019, begins at the Port Aransas Community Center, 408 N Alister, where tickets, refreshments and raffle items are available—doors open at 8:30am. Wristbands, tour maps and brochures listing the tour homes can be picked at the Community Center on Tour Day.

The 2019 Port Aransas Garden Club Tour of Homes features a diverse collection of historical and architecturally interesting homes that showcase island living at its best. A home which was on the original home tour in 1988, an artist’s home and studio, new and older cottages, and new construction/renovation will be sure to impress. This year is particularly momentous for Port Aransas as we make our comeback from Hurricane Harvey. Every home featured on the tour was impacted by the storm and the recovery efforts are inspiring.