CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Expect 30-50 or more boats on display by kit companies and individual builders and designers at Robert's Point Park and the Farley Boat Works April 12-14,2019. The Farley Boat Works originated in 1915 as a builder of some of the first motor-driven fishing boats in Port Aransas and then closed in 1973. One of their historic boats will be on display. Since purchasing, Farley Boat has operated as a non-profit, training boat builders helping build more than 100 boats!



