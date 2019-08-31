CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port Aransas city council has just approved an emergency ordinance aimed at prohibiting any kind of industrial development on Harbor Island for at least the next 60 days.

The move is meant to block the Port of Corpus Christi from moving ahead with its plans for a new multi-billion dollar crude oil storage terminal on Harbor Island.

The vote by the Port Aransas city council was six to zero to impose that 60 moratorium on any sort of industrial development on Harbor Island

Port Aransas mayor Charles Bujan said it all came down to the Port not following the proper permitting process.

Port of Corpus Christi C.E.O, Sean Strawbridge was not available for an on-camera interview, but he released a statement:

“We've made numerous attempts to sit down with them and work through their concerns, only to be rebuffed. It certainly appears the city council has made up their mind to oppose any oil & gas associated developments on harbor island, which is disappointing.”



Bujan said that's not the case.

“We had met with the Port and he wasn't present on a number of occasions on this very issue and it was our understanding that this was a settled issue and that they would abide by it,” he said.

Bujan said lawyers have gotten involved on both sides.

The mayor says he hopes to negotiate with the Port further, and Strawbridge has not ruled that out either. He said he wants to have a good relationship with all surrounding governments.