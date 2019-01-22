CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One man and his son in Port Aransas who lost everything during Hurricane Harvey have a brand new place to call home Monday night.

A ceremonial ribbon cutting marked the end of construction and a new beginning for Gene Frost and his 19-year-old son.

The new home sits at the same site where Frost's old house was before it was destroyed by the powerful category four storm.

Frost knew the day would be another emotional one, but it was filled with joy.

"It's well worth every bit of it and thank you from the bottom of my heart," Frost said.

Frost expressed that he wouldn't have been able to do this without the kindness of strangers who are now life long friends.

Members of the Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group first reached out to Frost to get the ball rolling.

"We all get delighted, but more importantly we get energy because there are still people who are suffering today from Hurricane Harvey and we remain committed to seeing the coastal bend through the recovery," Frost said.

Countless volunteers helped along the way to built Frost's home include Mennonite Disaster Service and the Coastal Bend Food Bank which stocked his pantry.

"They want you to prosper; they want you to come out ahead," Frost said.

For Frost the hard work was more than a fresh coat of paint it's a fresh start, and he's not alone with many residents still in need help in their recovery.

"Welcome to my new home, come on in," Frost said.

Overall, 21 homes are currently under construction in the Coastal Bend, and they hope to be completed by spring.