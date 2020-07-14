Port Aransas Texas Sand Fest canceled

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Another popular South Texas event bites the dust for the safety of others.
The Port Aransas Texas Sand Fest has officially been canceled.
Event organizers originally moved the event to October citing concerns over the spike in coronavirus cases but have now announced they are moving the event to April. The event will take place April 23 through April 25.
The event brings thousands of people to the beach of Port Aransas to see impressive sand sculptures.
