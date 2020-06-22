CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port of Corpus Christi announced that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the PCCA the employee who tested positive "works in an office where there are minimal interactions with other employees and is now under self-isolation at home."

The building has been restricted from access until the building is completely sanitized. Employees who may have come in contact with the employee who tested positive have been notified and instructed to self quarantine.

