PORT ARANSAS, Texas — On Fat Tuesday, hundreds of neighbors gathered on the streets to watch the 2020 Port Aransas Mardi Gras Parade.

The parade started at 5 p.m. and featured 100 plus golf cart, cars and other decorative floats that started on Beach street and ended at the Gaff for the official after party.

3 News Weekend Anchor Taylor Alanis interviewed Port Aransas Mardi Gras royalty Billie and Bob Rungee, the King and Queen, while on their float on the parade route.

