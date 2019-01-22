PORTLAND, Texas — In Portland, a boy scout turned his love for his country into a project to help people properly retire their american flags.

On Sunfay Brody Raines, 17, unveiled the U.S. Flag Retirement Drop Off Box.

His mom said it's the first of its kind in the Coastal Bend area.

"The flag represents our fallen men and women who have died protecting our freedom," Raines said.

In fact, the boy scouts are often where people go when they are ready to retire their flags.

"All of the schools, the churches, the post office and the library," Troop 345 scout master, Donnie Cox, said.

But, in July, Raines noticed something.

"Why are there so many flags every week dropped off on our porch and there's no place for the community to place them?" Raines asked himself.

"You find them in the trash," Carla Reed from Coastal Bend Troop Support said. "Along the side of the road. You see them tattered and torn you see them out in inclement weather."

Reed was one of many people at Monday's unveiling ceremony to drop off her flag.

Raines decided to start a retired flag drop off box project and thanks to many donations his idea came into fruition.

"It's a place for the community and the communities around our to place old and worn tattered american flags so we can dispose of them properly," Raines said.

Raines said a lot of people don't know there is a certain way to retire an american flag just like there's a proper way to fold it.

"You take off strip by strip and then you burn each strip individually," Raines said.

Raines hopes other troops start their own drop off box projects.

So more more people can give old glory the honor and respect Raines said it deserves.

If you need to dispose of an old flag, the drop off box is located right in front of Troop 345 headquarters at the First Baptist Church off Wildcat Drive in Portland.