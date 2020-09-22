Costal Bend roads closed due to effects of Tropical Storm Beta

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Following the effects of Tropical Storm Beta, areas in Portland experienced some high tides. Due to the current water levels, Sunset Lake Road and Indian Point Pier are currently closed. In a social media post, the city said they will keep the public informed as updates become available.
Meanwhile, the city of Corpus Christi has reopened three beach access roads, Gulf Beach Access Road 3A, Zahn Road and Newport Pass Road. However, roads such as Whitecap and Access Roads 2 and 3 will remain closed until further notice due to high water levels.