PORTLAND, Texas — Portland resident Erik Rodriguez was in custody of the San Patricio Sheriff's Office on three counts of indecency with a child and under a $50,000 bond but failed to show up for his trial.



The San Patricio Sheriff's Office reached out to FBI Corpus Christi for help on locating the 31 year old.

Rodriguez was later found in Mexico City and was arrested by the FBI.

With help from the Mexican Federal Authorities, the suspect was transported back to Texas in an AeroMexico flight to Houston.



FBI Houston took custody of Rodriguez and transferred him to the San Patricio Sheriff Office awaiting deputies and remains in jail.



Rodriguez is facing additional charges.





