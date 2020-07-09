Positive cases among CCISD students, staff leaves many concerned about in-person learning

Three CCISD students have tested positive. The health district does not believe any of the cases were contracted while at school.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD will begin welcoming some students back to the classroom in-person Tuesday morning.

Last Friday, 3News reported stats coming from the Corpus Christi ISD showing 108 employees with CCISD who tested positive for the coronavirus since June.

We've also learned that at least three CCISD students have tested positive. However, it's important to note, the health district does not believe any of the cases were contracted while at school.

The cases left some faculty and staff within CCISD understandably concerned.

While a majority of CCISD Students have chosen to continue their studies online, 25-percent of the 30-percent who agreed to face-to-face classroom instruction are going to start arriving back onto school campuses on Tuesday morning.

“I think the school rooms are going to be like petri dishes in terms of spreading the virus,” said Nancy Vera, President of the Corpus Christi American Federation of Teacher’s union.

Vera tells 3News that she feels that it’s a terrible idea for face to face classroom instruction. Vera points out that CCISD has already lost a number of teachers because of the fear of catching the virus.

“Resigned gone on Family Medical Leave or have had a nervous breakdown. I would say a total of about 100 to 150 so far,” said Vera.

Health Department Director Annette Rodriguez feels those fears are well founded.

“I see the numbers and the numbers are higher for high school students than they are for the younger population. You look at a five-year-old, you’re looking at about 80 cases. Then, six-year olds, 80 cases. If you’re looking at 17, 18 and 19-year-olds you’re looking at 200+ in that age group,” said Rodriguez.

Those numbers, combined with the unknown, have many parents and grandparents playing it safe.

“These are my granddaughters so I know it’s been hard for them they want to be back in the classroom but we’re just kind of worried about them getting sick so we want to keep them at home as long as we can,” said worried grandmother, Stephanie Guerrero Saenz.