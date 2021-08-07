Potential effects from new voting regulations

As the legislative special session begins, Texans await the changes that will be made to the way they vote.

The new bill could change several current guidelines for Texan voters.

"Restrict time, place and the manner one could vote," said Shane Gleason, an assistant political science professor at Texas A&M University Corpus Christi.

Senate Bill Seven was a bill introduced during the regular legislative session.

"Limits on when you get to have early voting, restrictions on the delivery of ballots for other people, restrictions on vote by mail, restrictions on the number of polling places, types of polling places," said Gleason.

Democrats walked out when it was discussed, forcing the bill to be killed. However, Republicans, including Governor Greg Abbott, continued to advocate for the bill and stricter voting regulations.

"Largely in response to the 2020 election and the claims made by former president [Donald] Trump, that there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, there is no evidence of that," said Gleason.

Although the new bill could differ from S.B. Seven, Gleason said he still expects it to include similar if not the same changes.

"We have seen, you know, offers to make changes there but again, you know, when the Republicans have the ability to pass this thing without Democratic support, if they needed to, their willingness to compromise is going to be limited," said Gleason.

Gleason said many believe the changes to how, when and where Texans vote are a form of voter suppression.

"One that stands out in the S.B. Seven, it contains a provision that bars early voting from beginning before 1 p.m. on a Sunday. This was largely viewed as targeting the black community, the black community's votes are overwhelmingly Democratic," said Gleason.

Because of the majority in House, Gleason said he expects the bill to pass once reintroduced in the special session.