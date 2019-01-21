CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sunday night was a chance for people to remember a man who made great strides in history.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. played a significant role in civil rights.

A prayer service was held for him on Sunday at Brooks Worship Center in Corpus Christi.

Even though his birthday is January 15th, every year we celebrate Dr. King Jr. on the third Monday of every month, which this year is on Monday, Jan. 21.

"I'm a Hurricane Katrina survivor and I've been here," West Oso High School student Craig Clemons said. "I'm just glad Martin Luther King has set this way and embodied me and I want to thank him for that and the path he set for me and my colleagues and I love the way the community acts towards me and the people I hang around with and it's something I'm very proud of."

On Monday, Jan. 21 a march will be held at noon at the Nueces County Courthouse to honor him.