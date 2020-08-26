Preparations underway at local beaches

Local beaches are preparing for high water as Hurricane Laura makes her way to the Texas Louisiana border.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are reports of water approaching the dunes due to higher than normal tides out along local beaches.

This is all a result of the effects we are seeing from Hurricane Laura even though she's hundreds of miles away from the Coastal Bend.

Tuesday, county leaders had crews "beamed up" spots at beach access roads 4,5, and 6 in anticipation of high water out there. The main risk right now for us is the increased risk of stronger rip currents.

“You know our beach profile was completely changed as a result of Hannah, so you don't have that natural profile where it slopes to slow down that wave energy before it reaches your dune,” said Scott Cross Director of Nueces County Coastal Parks. “You know we had a lot of dune eroded because of Hannah, so it’s one of those things we will have to watch and see.”