CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Department Bomb Squad and the South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind are preparing for the annual Easter egg hunt for blind and visually impaired kids of the Coastal Bend.

The easter event consists of large brightly colored Easter eggs that beep so that participants can hunt eggs using their sense of hearing, rather than sight. Officers will also be available to help kids if they need to be guided across the course.

Family members are welcome to participate during the event but to make things fair; they have to be blindfolded.

"They absolutely love it, kids are asking their parents are we going to the Easter egg hunt all year so that makes us feel very good so we can do something special for this family, something memorable for this kids and each year we try to make it bigger and better for them," director of public affairs Alana Manrow said.

The Easter egg hunt will be from 1-4 p.m. April 13 at Whataburger Field.