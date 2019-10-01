MCALLEN, Texas — Hidalgo County, encompassing the Rio Grande Valley in southern Texas along the edge of the US-Mexico border, is a primarily blue region, but you wouldn’t think it if you were in McAllen on Thursday.

On the morning that President Donald Trump was expected to arrive in the Rio Grande Valley for the first time since he took office to discuss his divisive border wall propositions, dozens of protesters and supporters convened just across the street to make their voices heard.

The dueling rallies soon numbered in the hundreds, as each corner of Wichita and 10th Street were packed with dueling rallies.

Tommy Hanka, wielding an American flag and sporting a “Trump 20/20 cap,” said he felt compelled to join fellow supporters.

“We cannot have unchecked immigration,” Hanka said. “He’s one president that is doing what he said he was going to do.”

While sections of the borderland here already has fencing in some areas, steel slats in others and bollards in others still, along with the Rio Grande River, Trump‘s desired wall — one supposedly taller than what currently exists and made of steel or concrete — has led to widely varied reaction in this community.

Also polarizing has been the reaction to his administration calling illegal immigration a crisis, though that debate has been a complex one. Many residents — most of whom have lived in the Rio Grande Valley all their lives — say the real crisis is the ongoing government shutdown, now in its third week.

Others still say the crisis of illegal border crossings has been going in for years.

Between 2011 and 2017, overall crime in McAllen has dropped drastically, by 32 percent. Most residents here in both sides of the debate say it’s not that they particularly feel unsafe on this side of the border, but that illegal border crossings have become as routine as legal ones.

On Thursday, as opposing demonstrators shouted at each other across the intersection with chants of “Lock him up” and “Build the Wall,” those stark division in opinions were clear, to the tune of honking horns as cars passed by.

On one side: Those saying they would welcome a fortified border wall. On the other: Calls to use the estimated $5.7 billion the wall would cost elsewhere, stemming from a belief that a wall won’t deter illegal crossings.

“We need to show him that the community here does not want this border wall,” Melinda Melo said. “We’re here to show him we don’t need all the militarization that’s he’s put here.”

American flags and MAGA hats peppered the pro-Trump crowd, while lore anti-border wall signage could be seen bobbing over the protesting crowd. Later, as word spread that Trump had landed, the began to make their way to the nearby Border Patrol station where the president participated in a roundtable with local officials and authorities.