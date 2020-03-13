FALFURRIAS, Texas — Falfurrias Police Department offices are shut down and two officers are under self-quarantine after they took a prisoner into custody who was displaying sings of the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to Mayor Justo Ramirez.
That prisoner has been tested for the COVID-19 virus. Results are expected to come in on Monday.
Ramirez said the prisoner was from Massachusetts and had a warrant out for his arrest. Because of the symptoms he was showing, the Falfurrias Police Department placed two officers under self-quarantine and have closed down their offices. Police, however, are still on the job.
3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Driscoll Children's Hospital employee tests negative for COVID-19 coronavirus
- Area school districts extending Spring Break amid coronavirus concerns
- Aransas Pass pharmacy tech arrested for stealing prescription drugs
- Public health emergency declared after first coronavirus case confirmed in SA; limits imposed on large gatherings