FALFURRIAS, Texas — Falfurrias Police Department offices are shut down and two officers are under self-quarantine after they took a prisoner into custody who was displaying sings of the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to Mayor Justo Ramirez.

That prisoner has been tested for the COVID-19 virus. Results are expected to come in on Monday.

Ramirez said the prisoner was from Massachusetts and had a warrant out for his arrest. Because of the symptoms he was showing, the Falfurrias Police Department placed two officers under self-quarantine and have closed down their offices. Police, however, are still on the job.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

