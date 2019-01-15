CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi made a proclamation Tuesday to recognize Jan. 21 as Martin Luther King Holiday Celebration and Commemorative March day.

The proclamation was handed to the local chapter president of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority, who will sponsor the march.

"We actually just celebrated our 106th anniversary on the 13th of this past month, and we are just so overwhelmingly excited to accept this. And how appropriate for the 15th of January, which is actually the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Today's his actual birthday," Alexis Oliver Williams said.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative March is set to start at 11 a.m Monday at the Nueces County Courthouse.