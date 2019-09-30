CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As Del Mar College goes forward with building their new southside campus a long time professor is voicing his concerns.

The 'Del Mar College Board of Regents' will hold a meeting on Tuesday to discuss awarding a nearly a $107 million contract to begin phase 1 of the southside campus.

Gerald Sansing who has taught at the college for 30 years and is the president of the Corpus Christi Tax Payers Association believed the budget is too high.

“They say construction cost have gone up over two years, but I know they haven't,” Sansng said. “You know, I keep an eye on construction, and it has not increase that much. I mean, you could build the Taj Mahal for that.”

In response to the construction budget... Del mar said in a statement:

"The College, Gensler architects and Fulton/Coastcon worked diligently and successfully to achieve this negotiated cost without sacrificing construction quality or losing any teaching space from the new buildings."

The southside campus project was approved by voters during the 2016 bond.