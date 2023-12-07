Property owner notified of violations as North Beach litter piles up

A vacant lot covered in trash can be seen by thousands that visit the area this summer. Local groups hope cleaning it will improve tourism and protect wildlife.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Litter on North Beach is piling up near some of the Coastal Bend's top tourism spots.

A vacant lot covered in trash can be seen by thousands who visit the area this summer. Both the Texas State Aquarium and the USS Lexington are involved in clean-up efforts on North Beach.

"This is something that we care about with our community and the condition of this area," said Patti Gonzales, Human Resources Manager for the USS Lexington.

The Lex is planning their first beach cleanup on July 22. Their staff noticed a lot of trash being left behind after busy travel times to North Beach. They are asking volunteers to come from 8-10 a.m. and help clean up any trash they can find.

"The first impression is, is the best, so they'll remember that," said Gonzales. "That not just the Lexington, but North Beach -- the beach is a nice area for future vacations."

As many as 2,500 people visit the Lex on a busy weekend. They hope the beach cleanup will be an annual event. The trash-filled lot is not far from the Texas State Aquarium and Corpus Christi Bay.

"A lot of this trash can end up in the waterways and that's what impacts animals that might end up at the Wildlife Rescue Center," said TSA President Jesse Gilbert.

TSA's AquaTeen Mentoring Program helps kids gain experience in the aquarium and engage in community projects like beach cleanups, including one in North Beach last month. TSA President Jesse Gilbert said it is important for both North Beach and the wildlife that live there.

"It's good because it makes the community look better but it ultimately leads to a more resilient community on the wildlife side, as well," Gilbert said. "So, it's a really valuable project."

Lanie Gutierrez is one of more than 80 AquaTeens and took part in a beach cleanup herself. She said it is important for her to contribute and encourage other kids to do the same.

"Me and my family like to fish a lot, so it's like, we want to preserve those natural resources and the fish and, like, wildlife that we have out there," Gutierrez said.

3NEWS reached out to the City of Corpus Christi to find out who is responsible for cleaning the lot filled with trash in North Beach.

Corpus Christi Public Information Manager Robert Gonzales sent this statement:

Code compliance has not received any complaints regarding this property. The compliance officer inspected today to find litter scattered across the property, as well as tall weeds. A correction notice will be sent to the owner advising of the violations and what measures are required to bring the property into compliance. Upon reinspection, if the property is not in compliance, an abatement work order will be issued to clean-up and mow the property.

