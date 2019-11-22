CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here in the Coastal Bend area, a popular interstate is looking to expand.

According to TX-DOT, an estimated 82 million dollar project is in the works --called the 'I-37 Nueces River Bridge Project'.

The proposed improvements include adding 4 additional lanes in each direction across the Nueces River on the highway.

TX-DOT says they also plan to replace the bridge structures to prevent flooding.

Bidding for the project will begin in July of 2020 and construction will begin in the fall of 2020.

Of course, these are all estimated costs and completion dates and TX-DOT say they're subject to change.

It's expected to be completed in the summer or fall of 2024. The goal of this expansion is to improve safety and reduce congestion in the area.

