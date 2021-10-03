Proposed Texas legislation could shift liability away from trucking companies

Attorney Thomas J Henry is leading an effort to put the brakes on two pieces of legislation: House Bill 19 and Senate Bill 207.

Personal injury lawyer Thomas J Henry is raising concern about a couple of proposed bills introduced to the Texas legislature that he said not only benefits big trucking companies but also shifts the liability for truck accidents from companies to the drivers. He's not the only attorney we heard from with concerns over this.

"Shame on these legislators for trying to introduce these unsafe laws that are going to jeopardize our children, our families," said Henry.

"It's not right to injure and kill people and then say someone else needs to pay the bill. That is exactly what they are trying to do," said Henry.

Henry is asking Texans to sign an online petition at www.keeptexassafe.com.

The website states the Senate bill would create limitations on medical expenses and damages that could be recovered in a personal injury lawsuit and that House Bill 19 would excuse trucks and commercial vehicle driver fault for accidents.

Henry said the bills protect large trucking companies that are not even from Texas.

"Texas has been my home, I want to protect people in the state, and the people of our state need to understand this legislation is going to result in less safety and will shift the cost to health insurance carriers," said Henry.