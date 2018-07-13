ROME, Ga. -- Shawn Ryan Budovic met his former girlfriend on the internet. He was in his mid-20s. She was a minor. In time, he reportedly "groomed" her to believe that sexual interest in children was normal. She eventually sent him sexually explicit photos of her younger sisters. They were 2, 4 and 9 years old.

This week, a federal judge sentenced Budovic to 25 years in prison.

“While Budovic will now serve a lengthy prison sentence for his crimes, this is also a reminder to parents of the dangers children may encounter on the internet, as well as an alert to tactics predators use to lure, manipulate and prey on their victims," said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak.

Prosecutors said Budovic used the Kik messenger app and met his former girlfriend. He talked about his sexual interest in young children, and sent her photos of child pornography, the district attorney said.

He was able to convince his girlfriend to send him photos of her younger sisters.

Those photos were discovered when Homeland Security agents executed a search warrant of his home.

But Budovic's interest in child porn wasn't limited to his girlfriend's siblings.

Agents found hundreds of photos and videos of pre-pubescent girls being sexually molested and raped, authorities said.

He used Facebook and Skype to find girls as young as 12, engaging in sexually explicit chats. Many times, prosecutors allege, Budovic enticed young girls to send him sexually explicit photos. He also shared photos of himself with the girls, authorities said.

Budvodic pleaded guilty to the production of child pornography charges on May 1.

After his 25-year prison sentence, Budovic will be required to register as a sex offender. He'll also be under a lifetime supervised release.

