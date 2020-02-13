CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — ‘On their back, on a flat surface, by themselves, if you really want your baby ultimately as safe as possible,’ said Karen Beard with Driscoll Children’s Hospital. She said the recommended guidelines come from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Recent recalls of baby loungers have put parents on high alert. Sling-type sleeping products simply do not provide enough sport to keep babies safe said Beard. ‘A baby, even a newborn wiggles, they wiggled inside mom when she was pregnant, they wiggle outside.’

Certain child sleepers can even allow your bundle of joy to snuggle up in a fetal position and end up face down against a sheet or the side fabric.

Beard warned ‘they have a tendency to get into those positions, burrow into them, and then they suffocate.’

As for co-sleeping, having a baby in bed with you, especially when nursing a newborn is not recommended. ‘I will say it’s easier. It’s just dangerous’ Beard warned again.

Exhausted parents could simply roll over on their child, or not realize pillows and quilts are covering a tiny little body. ‘It’s a mother’s instinct to feel that they must keep their eyes on their baby every minute’ said Beard, but it’s best to ‘leave them in a secure crib or pack and play while parents get rest.’

‘And just let them sleep, or let them cry, as long as they’re not hungry,’ said Beard.

Another important thing to remember is to never put loose items in a crib, playpen, or bassinet. Items such as blankets, sheets and toys all can present a smothering hazard for little ones.

