AUSTIN, Texas — Protesters have gathered outside of the Austin Police Department headquarters Friday evening.

An Austin police officer estimated nearly 75 to 100 people were gathered outside to the departments headquarters, according to Newberry. Protesters could be heard chanting "hands up, don't shoot." At one point, water bottles and other objects were thrown at the officers. Austin police confirmed to KVUE officers made “several arrests” of protesters who were outside of the downtown headquarters. APD said no officers were injured and the arrests were for “active disturbances.”

At approximately 12:50 a.m. Saturday, May 30, Austin police extended its line blocking the area from the front steps to the street. State troopers got to the scene at approximately 12:54 a.m.

Just before 3 a.m., police moved protesters off of the Interstate 35 southbound Frontage road at 8th Street. The road reopened for first time in nearly three hours and protesters moved to the sidewalks.

Newberry said those gathered outside of APD were talking about both Michael Ramos and George Floyd.

On April 24, 42-year-old Michael Ramos was shot to death during a confrontation with Austin police officers at a Southeast Austin apartment complex.

Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore announced May 29 that she has decided to present the Michael Ramos case to a special grand jury.

A federal investigation is now underway after Floyd died May 25 as he was being arrested by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Video shows a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he says, “I can’t breathe.” The mayor there has called for criminal charges against the four officers involved.

On Saturday, May 30, at 12 p.m., a group is expected to gather to call for "justice for George Floyd and Mike Ramos," according to a Facebook event. The group, "Mike Ramos Brigade," is planning to protest in front of the Austin Police Department Headquarters.

Protesters in San Marcos, Texas, were also heard on Friday afternoon chanting "Not Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA," in response to the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

